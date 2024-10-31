Martha Stewart slams her portrayal in front of Hollywood

Martha Stewart, a renowned businesswoman and fashion mogul, seems unhappy with her documentary of the same name, Martha, made by R.J. Cutler.

In an interview with the New York Times, Martha gave her documentary a harsh review, saying, “R.J. had full access” to her archives but “really used very little. It was just shocking.”

She also confessed that she tried removing some of the last scenes Cutler included in the movie.

“Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told him to get rid of those. And he refused,” Martha said.

The 83-year-old television personality went on to explain why she hates the last scene by saying, “I hate those last scenes. Hate them. I had ruptured my Achilles’ tendon. I had to have this hideous operation. And so I was limping a little. But again, he doesn’t even mention why — that I can live through that and still work seven days a week.”

Moving forward, she shared that she was also “upset” that the documentary spent too much time on her 2004 trial when she was found guilty of charges in the ImClone stock trading case.

“It was not that important. The trial and the actual incarceration was less than two years out of an 83-year life. I considered it a vacation, to tell you the truth,” Martha argued.

For the unversed, in 2004, Martha was convicted on charges related to insider trading involving ImClone stock, and was found guilty of obstruction of justice, making false statements, and conspiracy, which led to a five-month prison sentence.

Moreover, Martha's disappointment with her documentary was further compounded by the use of unflattering camera angles despite her requests to change them.

However, she enjoyed the film's first half, which covers lesser-known parts of her life, and appreciated its positive response from young women viewers.

It is pertinent to mention that the documentary Martha was released to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.