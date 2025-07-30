Lzzy Hale reflects on Ozzy Osbourne's 'emotional' farewell gig

Lzzy Hale recently got candid about the farewell gig of Ozzy Osbourne.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the musician admitted that she still felt "emotional" whenever she thought about the farewell gig at Villa Park in Birmingham.

The 41-year-old Halestorm star began, "There was a point when we were all clapping and crying, and he was trying to get out of that throne, trying to stand up.

As fans will be aware, the rock legend and the Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22, aged 76. His funeral procession drew masses to UK streets.

Weeks before his final journey, the Prince of Darkness performed his last show called The Back to the Beginning, which featured performances from likes of Yungblud and Metallica.

"That’s the beauty of music. I bet you that he could fly in that moment. I think that this was exactly how he wanted to end that chapter."

She also stated, "Everybody’s tearful and crying but [with] the biggest smiles on their faces. [Ozzy] was just hungry until the end. He was throwing it down, and we were like, ‘Oh my god!'

"Everybody was on the same page and everyone was there for the same reasons. I don’t know if we’ll ever experience anything like that again," she concluded.