Sharon Osbourne in tears at husband Ozzy's funeral

July 30, 2025

Sharon Osbourne just bade her final goodbye to husband, Ozzy Osbourne, in tears.

The rock legend, nicknamed as Prince of Darkness, passed away at the age of 76 on July 22, hardly a week after his iconic farewell gig, Back To The Beginning.

Sharon, who was married to the War Pigs hitmaker for over four decades, was there at his funeral procession in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 30, as per Daily Star.

Ozzy's body was driven in a hearse through the streets of his home city, where hundreds of fans had gathered to pay their respects.

Sharon, who loved her husband dearly, with the couple having expressed affection publicly numerous times, was visibly emotional as she stepped out of the car behind the hearse, supported by her daughters Kelly and Aimee and son Jack.

She seemed to grow even more tearful as the family went to look at the beautiful floral tributes her late husband received at the Black Sabbath Bridge.

Ozzy’s family, upon arrival, were greeted with cheers from fans who could be heard chanting "Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy, Oi, Oi, Oi!" during the procession.

In a touching moment, Sharon turned to the crowd and gestured a peace sign, Ozzy’s signature hand gesture, to show her appreciation and love to the fans gathered.

The fans erupted in cheers before she, Kelly and Jack returned to the car which carried on down Birmingham's Broad Street before the private funeral ceremony.

Ozzy Osbourne’s death was announced in a joint statement last week, that read, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

