Hayley Williams deletes surprise album ‘Ego' in shocking move

July 30, 2025

Hayley Williams just deleted her surprise solo album, Ego from her official website.

The Paramore front woman's new song Mirtazapine aired on WNXP Nashville last week, before she shared the 17-track LP on www.hayleywilliams.net.

However, anyone who wished to listen to the record had to make a purchase from the Decode hitmaker’s hair brand, Good Dye Young, to receive a 16-digit access code.

Hayley - who is now an independent artist after her major label deal expired has now removed the track from her website leaving behind a message: “Hello, there. Thank you for listening.”

It remains unclear as to why the tracks were removed and if they would ever be released on any streaming services.

Her surprise album, Ego came after she dropped her second solo album, Flowers for Vases / descansos, in 2021 and her debut solo record, Petals for Armor, in 2020.

Since her last solo project, Hayley has also partnered up with the rock stars Turnstile on the song Seein’ Stars and singer-songwriter Moses Sumney on the track, I Like It I Like It.

She also collaborated with David Byrne on his first solo album in seven years, Who Is the Sky? and is featured on the track What Is the Reason For It?.

