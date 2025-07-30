Prince Harry slammed for 'crawling back' to King Charles as Netflix deal ends

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for peace talks with King Charles as Netflix deal falls through

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for making headlines for "all the wrong reasons" and their efforts to reconcile with King Charles seem dubious to an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are once again in the news as their Netflix deal is expiring in September and the streaming giant doesn’t have plans to renew it.

The news came when the Sussexes were already in headlines as their aides were spotted having a chat with King Charles' communications staffer. Reports suggest that Harry has offered his official engagements diary to his dad so their future engagements don’t coincide.

The move has been dubbed an olive branch to mend the relationship.

Now, Sky News Australia anchor Freya Leach has said that the reports about Harry and Meghan are all negative.

Speaking on the Late Debate programme, she said, "Harry and Meghan are certainly making headlines, but for all the wrong reasons."

"They've got their [£78] million Netflix deal that won't be renewed, they've been cut from their [£15]million Spotify deal," she listed.

"So are serious questions now about how they’re going to fund this lavish lifestyle," she said.

Regarding Harry’s "olive branch" to King Charles and their "peace talks," Leach said the move came right when their Netflix deal, which seemed to be the bulk of their income, came to an end.

She slammed Harry and Meghan, saying, "So, I think this is more of a case of crawling back to mummy and daddy when things don’t go so well."