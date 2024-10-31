King Charles desperate to prove where his health stands during cancer treatment

King Charles has reportedly been trying very hard to continue royal duties, just to prove he isn’t dying, as the world ‘jumps’ to believe.

Comments about the whole thing have been brought to light by a former royal staffer.

This staffer shared everything with The Daily Beast, and admitted that the only reason he’s still making his foreign tours is to prove that he isn’t at death’s door.

The staffer began everything by saying, “It’s all about proving he isn’t dying, to be blunt,” for the King.

Mainly because “the problem is that if anything goes wrong, people will leap to the opposite conclusion. It’s make-or-break for Charles, I think.”

For those unversed, the media has been filled with conversations of abdication, death and Prince William becoming king in recent weeks.

The king was diagnosed with cancer on February 5th 2024, around the time he went into the hospital for a procedure in respect to an enlarged prostate.

Even during the monarch’s trip to Australia it was revealed that he’s going fully stocked, with his own doctors.

According to Hello! “You’ve got to make sure that you’re covering every eventuality and the aircraft would carry blood in case there was blood transfusion.” Especially since “There’s never any guarantee you are going to get the right type of blood at your destination.”