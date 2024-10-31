Chase Stokes celebrates Kelsea Ballerini's career milestone 

 
By
Web Desk
October 31, 2024

Chase Stokes appeared to be proud in Kelsea Ballerini's corner as the country superstar performed a sold out show at Madison Square Garden.

A day after 31-year-old performed a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, Stokes celebrated her career milestone in a touching Instagram post.

In regards to this, the Outer Banks star confessed, "To make a record your way, with your people, and sell out the most famous arena in the world, made my heart explode out of my chest, and a little water out of my eyeballs.”

Moreover, the actor’s caption continued by saying, "I'm so proud to be in your corner, to be on your team, and be your partner on this journey of life. I love you, I’m so proud of you.”

Additionally, Stokes' post included a photo of the two sharing an embrace backstage and a snap of their hands in each other's jeans' back pockets.

In addition to including a video of Ballerini arriving at the scene of a crowd lined up outside the arena, he showcased a photo from the show on his Instagram Stories.

In this regard, he wrote underneath the picture, "My love, you did the most incredible thing (including making myself and everybody bawl for a bit). I'm so proud of you. MSG. New York. Yall showed up and showed out. KB, I f------ love you.”

On TikTok, a fan posted a video of Stokes overwhelmed with emotion as he watched Ballerini, whom he began dating in January 2023, perform.

The songstress, who recently announced a 30-city, three-month-long North American tour supporting her new album Patterns, thanked Stokes for his support in her own set of Instagram posts.

