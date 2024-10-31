Rihanna embraces leopard print for rare dinner outing in L.A.

Rihanna turned heads with her stylish ensemble for a rare dinner outing in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, Rihanna was dressed head-to-toe in leopard print.

The 36-year-old singer wore a loose fitting jumpsuit that zipped down the front and was complete with a hood.

Moreover, the Diamonds hitmaker accessorized her one-piece with a burgundy Bottega Veneta handbag and added a pair of silver heels.

While arriving at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, she covered her face with a pair of large sunglasses.

As per the publication, Rihanna wasted no time in catching up with friends at the Italian restaurant after a busy month at Shanghai Fashion Week and a short trip to Barbados with A$AP Rocky.

Furthermore, it was a good start of the week for Rocky, whose trial for allegedly shooting a former friend and plaintiff A$AP Relli was postponed on Tuesday so that he can perform at benefit concert in Thailand, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that the Troubled rapper is scheduled to headline Rolling Loud Thailand on November 22 at the theme park Legend Siam Pattaya in Na Chom Thian, as per Daily Mail's claims.

However, the Rolling Loud Thailand press release and website mention no association with any charity or non-profit organization for the fest, which costs fans $270-$425 for single-day passes and $650-$1,020 for three-day passes.