Jennifer Aniston makes 'bold' political statement days ahead of US election

Jennifer Aniston came out in support of Kamala Harris, proudly announcing her vote for the Democratic Party candidate.

On October 30, the 55-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she had made her choice and encouraged others to vote as well.

"Hi friends. Today, I voted for access to healthcare, reproductive freedom, equal rights, safe schools, and a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY," wrote Jennifer.

"Remember, your voice matters, and your VOTE matters, regardless of who you are or where you live,” the Friends alum continued.

The actress also urged Americans to move beyond divisive politics.

"We may not agree on everything, but that's the beauty of our country. Aren't you tired of the negativity, intimidation, and constant threats against those with differing views?” she added.

"We're fortunate to have the power to vote, and this election is in our hands! With just one week until Election Day, let's come together with respect, common cause, and love – talk to your friends, family, and neighbors,” Jennifer concluded the post.

Jennifer's announcement comes three months after she slammed Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance's controversial opinion about women who haven't given birth.

"Mr. Vance, I pray your daughter has children one day and doesn't need IVF, which you're trying to take away from her,” she wrote on her Instagram at that time.