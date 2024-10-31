Kanye West's shocking plans for his new Beverly Hills neighborhood spark outrage

Kanye West has upset some people in his new Beverly Hills neighborhood due to his plans to build a city within Beverly Hills.

According to Daily Mail, last year on Twitter, West shared his plan of building a self-sustaining city in the Middle East, which would cover 100,000 acres and be twice the size of New York City.

However, the same outlet also mentioned that the homeowners' association in West's new neighborhood is very "complicated," so they would unlikely allow him to change the whole community.

Also, there is little land left to build on, which means it would cost a lot of money to turn existing properties into his idea of a city in Los Angeles.

Some neighbours also remember that West had "trouble renovating" his Malibu beach house, so they doubt he can do this, while others are worried that his fame might bring too many fans and cause "potential disturbance" in the area.

Notably, the hip-hop star recently bought a huge mansion that is 20,000 square feet.

The new house West bought, which is on about seven acres of land, has 11 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, a big pool with a waterfall, a second lap pool, a pool house, a tennis court, and a place for entertainment.

He bought this new home about a month after selling his Malibu property for $21 million.

Moreover, per TMZ, West paid $57 million for the Malibu house in 2021 and tried to sell it for $53 million last December with the help of Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim, but the price dropped "drastically" as West removed all the windows and electricity to turn the house into a "bomb shelter."

It is pertinent to mention that West was once listed as a billionaire by Forbes in 2020, but his net worth has dropped to $400 million in a couple of years.

This decline was because Adidas ended its partnership with him after he made several antisemitic statements.

Conversely, other companies, like Gap and Balenciaga, also stopped working with West after his outburst in October 2022.