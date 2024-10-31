TikToker Minahil Malik bids farewell to social media after controversy

An undated image of TikTok star Minahil Malik. — Instagram/@minahilmalik727

Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik has bid goodbye to social media platforms after announcing her challenging decision in emotional posts online.

Malik's decision to leave social media comes after a recent controversy over videos online that led to significant online harassment.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she expressed her gratitude for her followers for their love and support in a heartfelt farewell message. Additionally, she stressed that the pressures of social media made it difficult for her to live freely.

Malik’s emotional message highlighted the challenges and toxicity that often comes with online popularity.

In her Instagram Stories, Malik stated: "I’ve become very stressed, and I made this decision after much contemplation."

A combination of screengrabs showing the message TikToker Minahil Malik posted on her Instagram Stories. — Instagram/@minahilmalik727

Furthermore, she also shared an emotional message in a post, saying: "It wasn't easy for me but I'm done. It's hard to say goobye. no fights. Spread love. I'm leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care."

Although some fans were sad over the announcement, others respected the TikToker's decision and showed understanding and support.

However, it is unclear when she might return to social media.