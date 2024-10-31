 
Prince Harry's friend reveals what's come of his ‘difficult' sacrifice for Meghan Markle

October 31, 2024

Prince Harry finally sheds some light into his most difficult sacrifice for Meghan Markle and its outcome.

According to a report by Closer magazine, an anonymous pal made these revelations.

They began by explaining that, “It was very difficult to leave England, but Harry put his wife and family first.”

But in the long run, “it’s made his relationship with Meghan so much stronger, and they’re still very much in love.”

All in all, the friend notes that “The greatest lesson he’s learned is to follow your heart.”

Since then, “Harry has made some missteps, but he’s stayed true to trying to do the right thing,” as well, the pal noted before signing off from the conversation. 

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from Frogmore Cottage, and the British Royal Family happened on March 31st, 2020 and was just a few days after they completed thier final engagement as members of the Firm on March 9th.

The exit, now dubbed 'megxit' saw the couple move to Canada where they spent a number of months. Later on they moved to the US, and stayed in Tyler Perry's mansion during their house search.

Since then Perry has become a close member of the family, even becoming Lilibet's godfather.

