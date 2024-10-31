Cillian Murphy details 'healthy slagging' he gets despite winning Oscar

Cillian Murphy just revealed how his friends treat him no different despite winning an Oscar for his role in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer.

The famous actor won the Academy Award in the category of Best Actor earlier this year, for the movie that scored seven gongs including Best Picture.

Despite the huge success, he said that even at the ceremony, both his brother and his best friend still mocked him.

“There was a lot of healthy slagging [off]. In Ireland, slagging is one of the deepest forms of affection," he admitted.

"On the day of the Oscars, my best friend and brother flew out as a surprise. They did an intense amount of slagging. It’s a fair target,” Murphy told The Telegraph.

He continued, “If you went into that with any cynicism or ¬feeling like you didn’t want to be there, it would be very unpleasant. I chose to enjoy it, my family were there, we were surrounded by lovely people, Emily [Blunt] and [Robert] Downey [Jr].”

“It was amazing meeting all these amazing artists socially, all the time. Casually bumping into Martin Scorsese, people whose work has changed your life, and being reassured that everyone finds it just as bizarre,” the Peaky Blinders star further noted.