Anne Hathaway slays in ‘Star Wars' themed costume for Halloween

November 01, 2024
Anne Hathaway recently went out for Halloween trick-or-treating on Thursday night, October, 31, 2024.
As per MailOnline, the 41-year-old actress was clicked along with her husband and son in a busy neighbourhood in New York City.
The Princess Diaries actress was dressed as Star Wars Jedi character Rey Skywalker, wearing a tan gown.
She also carried a movie-themed tote bag filled with sweet treats.
Hathaway teamed her costume with a brown headband with a gold ribbon accent.
The Idea of You actress' 43-year-old husband and actor Adam Shulman also opted for the Star Wars theme as he wore a brown-hooded robe with a woven shirt and matching belt.
The couple’s five-year-old son Jack was dressed as Chewbacca and carried a blue light saber.
However, the couple’s eight-year-old son named Jonathan was missing from their spooky night-out.
It is to be noted here that Hathaway's Halloween night-out with family come days after the actress revealed that she will be returning for the third installment of Disney's Princess Diaries franchise, as per Daily Mail.