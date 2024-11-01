 
Geo News

Anne Hathaway slays in ‘Star Wars' themed costume for Halloween

Anne Hathaway dresses up as ‘Star Wars Jedi’ for trick-or-treat season

By
Web Desk
|

November 01, 2024

Anne Hathaway slays in ‘Star Wars themed costume for Halloween
Anne Hathaway slays in ‘Star Wars' themed costume for Halloween

Anne Hathaway recently went out for Halloween trick-or-treating on Thursday night, October, 31, 2024.

As per MailOnline, the 41-year-old actress was clicked along with her husband and son in a busy neighbourhood in New York City.

The Princess Diaries actress was dressed as Star Wars Jedi character Rey Skywalker, wearing a tan gown.

She also carried a movie-themed tote bag filled with sweet treats.

Anne Hathaway dresses up as ‘Star Wars Jedi’ for trick-or-treat season
Anne Hathaway dresses up as ‘Star Wars Jedi’ for trick-or-treat season

Hathaway teamed her costume with a brown headband with a gold ribbon accent.

The Idea of You actress' 43-year-old husband and actor Adam Shulman also opted for the Star Wars theme as he wore a brown-hooded robe with a woven shirt and matching belt.

The couple’s five-year-old son Jack was dressed as Chewbacca and carried a blue light saber.

However, the couple’s eight-year-old son named Jonathan was missing from their spooky night-out.

It is to be noted here that Hathaway's Halloween night-out with family come days after the actress revealed that she will be returning for the third installment of Disney's Princess Diaries franchise, as per Daily Mail.

Prince William fails to impress with homelessness documentary: ‘An abject failure' video
Prince William fails to impress with homelessness documentary: ‘An abject failure'
Bruce Springsteen surprises fans with Halloween 'Ghostbusters' performance video
Bruce Springsteen surprises fans with Halloween 'Ghostbusters' performance
Prince William seemingly adopts Prince Harry's ‘distinctive gestures' in new doc
Prince William seemingly adopts Prince Harry's ‘distinctive gestures' in new doc
Gwen Stefani embraces Halloween in classic Disney princess style
Gwen Stefani embraces Halloween in classic Disney princess style
Sarah Drew hints at possible 'Grey's Anatomy' return
Sarah Drew hints at possible 'Grey's Anatomy' return
Prince William shows 'signs of tension' as he mentions Harry's name first time in years
Prince William shows 'signs of tension' as he mentions Harry's name first time in years
Shaun White shares sneak-peek into 'dream' proposal to Nina Dobrev
Shaun White shares sneak-peek into 'dream' proposal to Nina Dobrev
Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum unveils her 'one year in making' costume
Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum unveils her 'one year in making' costume