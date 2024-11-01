Anne Hathaway slays in ‘Star Wars' themed costume for Halloween

Anne Hathaway recently went out for Halloween trick-or-treating on Thursday night, October, 31, 2024.



As per MailOnline, the 41-year-old actress was clicked along with her husband and son in a busy neighbourhood in New York City.

The Princess Diaries actress was dressed as Star Wars Jedi character Rey Skywalker, wearing a tan gown.

She also carried a movie-themed tote bag filled with sweet treats.

Hathaway teamed her costume with a brown headband with a gold ribbon accent.

The Idea of You actress' 43-year-old husband and actor Adam Shulman also opted for the Star Wars theme as he wore a brown-hooded robe with a woven shirt and matching belt.

The couple’s five-year-old son Jack was dressed as Chewbacca and carried a blue light saber.

However, the couple’s eight-year-old son named Jonathan was missing from their spooky night-out.

It is to be noted here that Hathaway's Halloween night-out with family come days after the actress revealed that she will be returning for the third installment of Disney's Princess Diaries franchise, as per Daily Mail.