Courteney Cox starts quest for 'unanswerable questions' from Matthew Perry death

Courteney Cox awaits 'unanswerable questions' from Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox made several attempts to reach out to her late co-star Matthew Perry since his passing last year.

The Friends alum has hosted Ouija board sessions with friends as she reportedly felt that there were “unanswered questions” regarding his life and death.

It is worth mentioning that Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023 at the age of 54.

According to Daily Mail, “Courteney has gathered a bunch of friends multiple times to organize Ouija board evenings to connect with Matthew. She believes there are still many unanswered questions about his life and death, and she wants to get to the bottom of it.”

Moreover, the Serving Sarah star’s death was attribute to the “acute effects” of ketamine, which is a substance used as an aesthetic in treating depression, anxiety and pain, as per the publication.

Back in August, five individuals allegedly linked to supplying the drug to Perry were arrested, including the doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez as well as alleged drug dealers Jasveen 'Ketamine Queen' Sangha, Eric Fleming, and Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa.

Additionally, the outlet noted that despite her efforts, the Scream actress has not yet succeeded in contacting Matthew but is determined to continue.

As per the publication, “So far, Cox star hasn’t managed to contact Matthew; she plans to keep the séances going until she does.”

Furthermore, the actress is familiar with the supernatural, having previously participated in a séance with songwriting legend Carole King.

As per the outlet's claims, she once lived in a house in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles, formerly owned by King and Gypsy Rose Lee, which she believed was haunted.