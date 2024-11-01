 
Victoria Beckham breaks 27-year hiatus with first-ever Halloween costume

November 01, 2024

This Halloween was extra special for Victoria Beckham.

David Beckham, recently revealed that it was the first time his wife, Victoria dressed up for Halloween.

On Thursday, David took to Instagram to share his celebration for the spooky season with Victoria and their daughter, Harper.

In the selfie posted, David rocked a scary mask and Victoria showed her efforts by donning a green mask. Meanwhile, their daughter became a prisoner in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs.

“Good effort mum first time in 27 years my wife dresses up and it's as good as we are gonna get you look amazing @victoriabeckham,” David wrote in the caption.

Tagging his other four children, he added, “@brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven are u not proud of mum .”

The post garnered attention from fans and followers as one wrote in the comments section, “Wait! What?! Thats VB? Well i never happy halloween guys.”

“Wow! Does Harper ever look like a young Victoria in this photo. Great shot. Happy Halloween,” another added.

“Harper grown up so quickly beautiful ,” the third comment read.

Moreover, Victoria also shared a Halloween photo on her Instagram Story with David. She wrote in the caption, “10/10 for effort!” In the next snap, she shared a photo of David with their daughter Harper.

