Jimmy Fallon opens up about biggest fear related towards his career

Jimmy Fallon opens up about biggest fear related towards career

Jimmy Fallon, the American comedian, host, producer, singer and actor, has opened up about his biggest fear related to his profession.

On a recent episode of Hot Ones show , Fallon candidly dished out his fear related to his career.

The Tonight Show host revealed that being a comedian, he is afraid of the “silence” of the public.

“The deafening silence is my biggest fear, crying on camera which is happening now, my biggest fear, " he confessed. “Probably my biggest fear is giving up in front of the American public and I’m not doing that.”

Meanwhile, the Fever Pitch’s actor recalled when he starred alongside Chris Kattan, Chris Parnell, Christopher Walken, Will Ferrell, and Horatio Sanz for skit, More Cowbell, on Saturday Night Live.

Moreover, “'Cowbell' — it just crushed, I mean next level,” he reflected on More Cowbell, in which he is portraying the character of Blue Öyster Cult band member.

“Everyone was so funny in that sketch. Christopher Walken wasn’t even talking like a human being, he was doing like an impression of himself,” Fallon added.

Somewhere in the interview, he shared the seriousness of his co-star, Justin Timberlake, towards his sketch of Barry Gibb talk show.

Furthermore, he went on to say, “I remember we were doing SNL, and we’re doing the Barry Gibb talk show, so we’re about to go, like 20 seconds to air, and he goes, ‘Hey Jimmy remember, hit that harmony,’ and I go, ‘Yeah, I will,’ and he squeezed my hand and goes, ‘I’m serious dude, remember to hit that harmony.’"

“And I’m like calm down dude, we’re dressed like the Bee Gees, for that second I felt what it was like to be Lance Bass,” Fallon concluded.

Jimmy Fallon’s comedy album, Holiday Seasoning, is scheduled to be released on November 1, 2024.