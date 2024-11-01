Johnny Depp unveils directorial masterpiece 'Modi', starring Al Pacino, Riccardo Scamarcio

Johnny Depp gets into the director seat for the upcoming Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

The first teaser of the film, released on Thursday, saw Al Pacino and Riccardo Scamarcio in the lead roles.

The film, which is based on Dennis Mclntyre’s play about Amedeo Modigliani, will lead Pacino in the role of art collector Maurice Gangnat while Scamarcio plays the Italian artist.

As the trailer begins, Pacio’s character tells Modigliani, “Just because you can paint on a canvas does not make you an artist. Doesn't even make you a painter.”

After wrapping up the shooting of the film in November 2023, Depp shared a statement in January 2024, according to a report by Deadline.

Depp said, “Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience.”

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity,” he added.

Talking about Pacino, the actor said, “To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project.”

Modi, which marks Depp’s first directorial film in 25 years, is scheduled to release in 2025.