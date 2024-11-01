Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz could rekindle romance?

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, who called off their engagement after three years of dating, could be reportedly brought back together with a professional move.



An insider told Us Weekly that Channing and Zoe could be brought “back together” by working together on their next project despite their split.

The Batman actress and the Deadpool & Wolverine actor are set to start filming the upcoming Alpha Gang in spring 2025.

An insider dished out how the professional commitment “could reignite their relationship”.

“Film is their passion, so it could bring them back together,” the insider revealed to the outlet, adding, “They thrive while being on set together and will be able to get through it.”

“Both of them are very professional and there is no bad blood between them,” they claimed.

The 44-year-actor and the 35-year-old actress reportedly split last weekend after staying engaged for almost a year.



The now ex-couple met in 2021 to work for Zoe's directorial debut Blink Twice, which was released this year in August.

A source, while unveiling a potential reason of their split, told the same, “(They) are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film.”

However, as per the insider, the making of Zoe’s directorial debut film was over and “they realised they were on different pages with what they wanted”.