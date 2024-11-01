Photo: Kris Jenner looks up to Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner: Source

Kris Jenner is reportedly thinking about revamping her appearance in accordance with the latest beauty trends.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the momager is inspired by the beauty of her six daughters and wants to get under the knife like them.

“She loves to compare her daughters as a benchmark,” shared an insider.

The source also noted, “She looks to Kim [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian] and Kylie [Jenner] especially for inspiration.”

In addition to this, the source noted that Kris is so obsessed with her looks that “she’s always questioning them on the latest trends among the younger generations.”

Reportedly, the 68-year-old reality TV star has a burning desire to defy age despite the fact that she looks quite pleasant for her age.

In conclusion, the source mentioned that Kris’s inner circle fears that she might ruin her appearance completely in this competition with her kids.

“The feeling is, though, that if Kris continues on this course, she’ll ruin her looks completely, but she’s so obsessed with beauty and image she doesn’t realize it,” they concluded.