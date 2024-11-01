Perrie Edwards admits misdiagnosing her health: 'I thought I was dying'

Perrie Edwards, Little Mix star, just opened up about misdiagnosing her medical condition.

She detailed on Fearne Cotton's podcast, Happy Place, how she was “rushing” herself to the hospital as she mistook some symptoms she experienced for a heart attack.

The member of one of the best-selling girl groups of all time was discussing the challenges of being a popular star when she revealed that she had started experiencing strange signs while on a trip to Las Vegas.

As Perrie rushed herself to the hospital, the Sweet Melody hitmaker recalled feeling that she was “dying” and thinking she was experiencing a heart attack.

It was much later revealed that it was in fact a panic attack that she had experienced since Perrie had been struggling with anxiety for quite a while.

"It's random but it started a good few years ago when me and the girls were in Vegas so, something happened and I'd just started experiencing like panic attacks out of nowhere,” she recalled.

The Power singer further mentioned, "And it was really scary and I thought I was dying at the time, like, I thought I was having a heart attack."