Kevin Costner gets spark back after Christine Baumgartner betrayal: Report

Kevin Costner has reportedly moved on from Christine Baumgartner divorce

November 01, 2024

Kevin Costner is reportedly back in the dating game, and this time he is keeping things casual.

The acting sensation, who was reportedly heartbroken after his divorce from wife of 20-years Christine, is boosting his self-esteem by going on several dates, per Life & Style.

A tipster tattled about the Yellowstone hitmaker, “He’s not quite as desperately pathetic as people think.”

The insider also dished, “He’s been on several dates with women who are trusted and vetted by friends and is having some good rebound fun.”

It is pertinent to mention here that following his divorce Kevin started hanging out with Jewel, but their relationship turned out to be nothing but a fling and eventually faded away.

“He learned his lesson getting too carried away like he did with Jewel,” Claimed the source.

Before signing off from the chat, the source mentioned that when Jewel dumped Kevin, “his confidence took a beating,” and now, “he wants his self-respect and sexy spark back.”

These findings are supported by a second insider’s previous claims who established, “He’s under a lot of pressure right now to look his best."

"He’s doing so many media appearances — not to mention he’s on the prowl again and wants to snag a younger woman — so he’s been a lot more critical of his aging face,” it was also declared at the time.  

