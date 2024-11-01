Ariana Grande reveals Kristin Chenoweth's gesture that mads singer emotional

Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth have both played Glinda in 'Wicked' adaptations

Ariana Grande got the blessing of the original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, before she stepped into the heels of the character for the new Wicked movie.

Chenoweth played the role in the Broadway musical of the same name, and was happy when Ariana told her that she’d got the part.

"We had talked about it for years and years and years, but me finally confessing to her that I wanted to go in for Glinda was like a whole different thing," Grande said during her appearance on Sentimental Men.

"But I finally confessed to her, I said, 'Hey, I think they're doing this now, and I think that I wanna go for Glinda,' and she went into the bathroom and closed the door and started crying," shared the Side to Side hitmaker.

"It was the sweetest thing in the world. Oh my god, it makes me emotional," she recalled.

"It was so cute," the Bloodline singer continued, teary eyed and choked up.

She added: "She was just like, 'I was hoping this would happen. I love you, and I trust you with it, baby girl.' She was like, 'Just do your thing. Just do your thing. You are so funny and you have great instincts and no one knows that. You're gonna backdoor 'em.' And I was just like, 'Okay.'"

Along with Ariana Grande, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang and more.