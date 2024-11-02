Shawn Mendes gets 'people talking' ahead of latest album release

Shawn Mendes might just have made a rather “calculated move.”

As per the DailyMail, insiders reported that the Stitches singer knew just the way to 'get people talking' ahead of the release of his new album.

This report comes a while after during a concert in Morrison, Colorado, Mendes confessed that he was still “figuring out” his s**ual identity, which comes after he fiercely kept denying that he is gay.

“Shawn's big reveal feels like a calculated move,” the insider spilled to the outlet, adding, “He says he is figuring out his s**uality after repeatedly saying flat out for the past 10 years ‘I am not gay?’”

They continued, “Everyone is talking about it now. And all of this Shawn hype is coming out just weeks before he drops his new album, Shawn.”

“He is not stupid and knows how to get people talking,” the source mentioned.

The insider further clarified that the singer’s comments should not be labelled as him “coming out,” but rather just a way to “keep everyone happy.”

“Shawn did not come out on stage in that video,” they mentioned. “He just decided to figure out a way to keep everyone happy by simply revealing he has thought about s**uality.”