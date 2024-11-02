King Charles extends full support to Prince William in his future plans amid abdication rumours

King Charles has extended his full support to Prince William in his future plans amid reports the Prince of Wales is preparing to rule with the ‘full blessing’ of his father.

The source recently told In Touch Weekly, “It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing.

“The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate. They want him to go on as long as he physically wants to. But there is that horrible reality of the fact he’s not getting any younger, and his condition means that the time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead.”

Amid these claims, Prince William appeared in a documentary where he says he comes with “no other agenda” than wanting to “help people who are in need.”

Prince William took to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram and shared the clip of the documentary saying, “Our new documentary is all about the work @HomewardsUK has been doing during its first year, bringing people together as we work towards our shared goal of showing that it is possible to end homelessness, making it rare, brief and unrepeated.”

Extending his complete support to William, the palace, on behalf of King Charles, reposted Kensington Palace post saying, “Catch up on 'Prince William: We Can End Homelessness', showcasing the first year of @HomewardsUK as they strive to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness.”



