Cardi B finds herself in mishappening situation on stage

November 02, 2024

Cardi B, who hit the stage at a rally in support of US politician on Friday night, November 1, found herself in an awkward moment.

As per DailyMail, the 32-year-old singer marked her presence at Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis to shower her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

During her speech, the famous female rapper took the stage and immediately paused as the crowd cheered wildly.

“One second guys. One second!”, she began her speech, while removing her white gloves.

The Up hitmaker tried to begin speaking, but ultimately paused again after the teleprompter screen went blank.

“OK. So I don't take lightly the call,” Cardi B tried speaking again, continuing, “I'm sorry guys, I'm a little nervous. I'm a little nervous guys, I've been waiting for this moment this whole life, my whole life.”

“I need patience over here, patience where are you girl?” she shouted. “I need patience over here!”

“Are we ready to make history?” the Bodak Yellow rapper asked repeatedly.

However, after about 90 seconds of stalling, finally Cardi B was able to begin her awaited speech.

During her address, the rapper praised Kamala for being there for women, related to being an underdog and spoke about the Republican candidate.

