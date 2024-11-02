Prince William releases big statement after new update on Kate Middleton's health

Prince William has released a major statement after revealing new update on Kate Middleton’s health ahead of his trip to South Africa.

Kensington Palace, on behalf of the Prince of Wales, shared a video on X saying “We must preserve our oceans - not just for ourselves, but for generations to come. The @EarthshotPrize challenge to Revive Our Oceans is our commitment to a healthy ocean that can sustain and enrich our planet.”

Prince William’s statement comes as the future king will be riding solo again without Kate Middleton for the annual ceremony in Cape Town. The Princess will remain at home with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Commenting on the Prince of Wales decision, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Express UK, "Prince William has made it clear his family, their wellbeing and their privacy come first.

“Catherine has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, as she has so movingly told us, and though she has finished chemotherapy, she has said she still has a long way to go."

However, according to Fitzwilliams, Prince William would not even consider leaving Kate unless she felt comfortable.

The royal expert said, "William would undoubtedly not be going to South Africa, even though the trip is for the fourth Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, if he did not feel that she was doing well and was happy coping with the family in his absence."

"The prize is his brainchild, but we know that they are a devoted couple and what his priorities are, and that he feels able to go is another encouraging sign that she is doing well."