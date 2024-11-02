Chris Rock is set to dive deep into a tale of 'scandal' and 'redemption'

Chris Rock, a renowned comedian, actor, and filmmaker, is set to take on a new project in Hollywood with his movie Misty Green.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rock will direct and act in the movie Misty Green, which will be introduced at the American Film Market next week.

Neon International is handling the international rights, and CAA Media Finance is in charge of the U.S. rights.

The story is based on an original script from Rock, which is about a talented actress whose career has been held back by her vices.

Her life starts to change when a director (played by Rock) offers her a perfect role to help her make a comeback, but things get complicated because of their troubled past.

For those unversed, the actor has directed movies like Head of State (2003), I Think I Love My Wife (2007), and Top Five (2014).

In 2023, the 59-year-old star released a Netflix comedy special called Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, where he talked about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars the year before.

Recently, he has acted in movies like Rustin, Amsterdam, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw and appeared in the TV series Fargo.

It is pertinent to mention that Rock’s first film role was in Beverly Hills Cop II, and he became well-known on Saturday Night Live.