Anastacia Lyn Newkirk makes waves with her rare appearance

Anastacia Lyn Newkirk, a renowned American pop star, was spotted in a rare appearance at Derby Day on Saturday.

The Left Outside Alone singer looked amazing as she walked through the crowd at Flemington Racecourse for the first event of Melbourne Cup week.

Despite her past health struggles, Anastacia looked “happy and glowing” in a lace dress with a low-cut top, a rhinestone leather jacket, and a set of black chunky boots.

The 56-year-old singer sported a small black feathered hat for race day and wore tinted glasses.

Letting her long blonde hair fall over her shoulders, the Bad Girls singer opted for hooped earrings and a chain necklace with a musical note motif to complete her look.

For those unaware, Anastacia rose to prominence in 2000 with her hit song I’m Outta Love.

In past years, she struggled with illnesses like Crohn's disease, a heart condition, and two bouts of breast cancer, which made it hard to keep up a global career.

It is pertinent to mention that last year, the Just You crooner appeared on the French version of The Masked Singer and dropped her eighth album called Our Song, which reached the top of the charts in Germany and the UK.