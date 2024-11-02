Princess Eugenie, Beatrice react to major snub from King Charles

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have reacted to the major snub from their uncle King Charles amid the monarch’s ongoing rift with their father Prince Andrew.

Eugenie and Beatrice's reaction has been disclosed by their close friends.

They are said to be "very upset" with King Charles for "ignoring" them , as the cancer-stricken monarch has reportedly not called upon them for royal duties.

A close friend of Eugenie and Beatrice told the Daily Beast, per the Daily Express, “They are very upset to have been ignored by the king as they feel they have a lot to offer, but they're not surprised. They are sanguine about it."

The insider further said: "It seems mean that the girls aren't being used at all when they have made it clear they want to be of service, especially when Prince Andrew has been accepted back into the fold. They have done nothing wrong and they shouldn't be visited with the sins of their father."

However, a friend of the wider family claimed: "Charles is very fond of the York girls, but everyone, including them, accepts there is no place for them to be full-time working royals. And as the late Queen Elizabeth made clear, being a part-time working royal isn't an option."

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles has officially ended Prince Andrew's £1m annual allowance and security, marking a new low in relations between the brothers.