Dakota Johnson feels 'insecure' because of Gwyneth Paltrow

Dakota Johnson is dating Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's former husband. But the exes have reportedly been getting closer, leaving the Fifty Shades star feeling "isolated and insecure."



Sources say the duo's closeness, despite their divorce in 2016, stems from the recent changes in their two kids' lives which have impacted the overall family.

Their children have started a new chapter in their lives. They have left home to begin studying in colleges and exploring the world.

This, in return, reportedly strengthened Gwyneth and Chris "connection that was unshakeable. They’ve been through so much together, and now with the kids leaving home, it’s brought them even closer.”

However, insiders told In Touch that Dakota and Iron Man's actress boyfriend Brad Falchuk are not amused by this.

“With the kids out of the house, they’re reminiscing about the past, and it’s like they’re re-living the days when they were a family unit,” the tipster tattled.

“They’re constantly on the phone to each other, making plans for the holidays and talking about how they’re adjusting to this new phase of life.”

“Gwyneth’s pining for her kids, and Chris is the one she turns to for comfort. They’re basically each other’s therapists, offering advice on everything – even romance," the report said.

While the ex-couple remains close friends, the insider warned, "obviously, that’s going to make their partners feel insecure."