Kylie Jenner, Cameron Diaz agree on THIS beauty advice: Report

Kylie Jenner, Cameron Diaz agree on THIS beauty advice

Kylie Jenner and Cameron Diaz are reportedly embracing their natural beauty

November 02, 2024

Cameron Diaz and Kylie Jenner are reportedly on the same page when it comes to using Botox and lip fillers.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, Cameron Diaz has said no to the use of Botox even though she “used to get a little bit of work” done before she quit Hollywood in 2014.

“Everyone has noticed Cameron’s happy healthy glow, and she always credits her laidback lifestyle out of the spotlight,” the source mentioned.

In addition to this, the source claimed that the Other Girl alum has undergone incredible transformation and “for the most part she’s totally over Hollywood, and all the superficiality.”

When Cameron gets compliments about “how great she looks” and is asked “how she does it,” the acting “always says it’s because she takes care of herself from the inside out,” mentioned the spy.

The source noted that even though Cameron “gets regular facials and does get laser treatments,” she is “not pumping her face with Botox or filler, she’s very against that,” after which they concluded. 

Speaking of Kylie Jenner, another insider previously dished that the beauty mogul is “starting to get some of her lip filler dissolved.”

The spy also claimed that the 27-year-old is well aware of the fact that she’s “never going to go back to having the lips she started with,” but she wants to embrace her natural lip size.

As per this source, the mother of two “does want to reduce them to a more natural size” so that her face doesn’t appear too puffy. 

