Margot Robbie becomes mom! Welcomes baby boy with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is now a mom!



The 34-year-old actress has welcomed her first child with husband, Tom Ackerley. The couple have been together since 2013 and tied the knot in 2016.

The news has been dropped by PEOPLE, however, more details about the baby including his name and birthdate, have yet to be revealed.

Margot debuted her baby bump back in July 2023 and was

This comes as Ackerley in June, opened up to The Sunday Times about balancing personal and professional life with the actress.

"[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]," he said. "It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

During a red-carpet interview with E! News at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Robbie says of Ackerley: “I am so lucky. He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff.”

She noted: “He’s just the best, it’s so fun. ... I love the word normie. Yes, like, all my friends, everyone’s like, ‘That’s cool what you do, but it’s more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.’ And you’re like, ‘I know.’ ”