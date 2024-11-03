Travis Kelce remains unbothered amid brother Jason Kelce's controversy

Travis Kelce seems to be enjoying his life amid his brother, Jason Kelce’s controversy.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was spotted having the time of his life as he attended his girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Indian concert on Saturday night.

Travis and his pal, Ross Travis attended the Lover crooner’s show in Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium, sharing the VIP section with a group including Taylor’s mom, Andrea and *NSYNC's Joey Fatone.

As per footages published by TMZ, the NFL athlete can be seen dancing with his girlfriend’s mother, raising one arm to Taylor’s music.

He appeared to be completely unbothered by his brother, Jason’s, viral outrage where he smashed a cell phone from someone who referred to Travis with a homophobic slur.

For the unversed, the former Philadelphia Eagles star, smashed the mobile phone of a Penn State football fan, in reaction to the suspected heckler yelling about Travis in a disrespectful manner.

In the viral footage, uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, the retired sportsman can be seen outside of Beaver Stadium in State College, where the Penn State-Ohio State game took place.

While the person filming the video, asking Jason to give him a fist bump, someone nearby addressed Travis Kelce with a derogatory term.

"Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother's a f****t dating Taylor Swift?" the man asked Jason, a comment directed to the Super Bowl champion, who has been dating the Blank Space hitmaker since September 2023.