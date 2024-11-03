Chappell Roan shocks 'Saturday Night Live' with mysterious new song

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, who goes by the name Chappell Roan in the world of music, sang a new song on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

According to Deadline, the pop singer sang her popular song Pink Pony Club, and then, in her second set, she surprised people by singing a country song that no one had heard before.

Set to a farm-like backdrop, she sang, “When you need the job done, call me, baby. Cause you ain’t gotta tell me. It’s just in my nature. Take it like a taker, cause baby I’m a giver.”

As of now, the song called The Giver is not available online yet.

SNL’s page shared a gif of Roan spinning and lassoing in a two-piece gingham outfit, with the song’s title.

The singer of Fall of a Midwest Princess recently hinted that she is working on a new album to follow up her popular debut from September 2023.

For those unversed, Roan appeared in the last episode of SNL season 50 before Election Day on November 5, 2024.

The 26-year-old singer performed alongside comedian John Mulaney, who hosted the show for the sixth time.

This special episode also had surprise appearances by Vice President Kamala Harris, Tim Kaine (who once ran with Hillary Clinton), and former SNL cast member Pete Davidson.