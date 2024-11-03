King Charles finally shares final nail in the coffin for Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has finally been hit with a massive clapback by his brother, in the eyes of experts.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman made these revelations public while speaking to GB News Harrold.

He started the whole conversation off by making note, “It is obviously a bit harsh, but it is a long time coming because technically he's no longer a doing any duties in behalf of the king.”

“One of the reasons for the allowance is as a salary, if you like.”

“As he is no longer actually doing royal duties, it doesn't really make sense for him to be given this wage.”

“I mean, we've got to remember he's not going to be kind of poor from this because obviously inherited mother money from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth the Second.”

“So he's probably in quite a good situation. He's still got Frogmore Cottage, which is also been quite a big discussion recently because there's been obviously it's been said that the King wants him out of that cottage and obviously he wants to remain there.”

“It was a home that he'd been in for many years. Queen Elizabeth was happy for him to be there, and for whatever reasons, the King wants him to downsize and changed things around.”

“He wants to stay there. So maybe this is the way forward is the cut of the allowance, but you can keep Frogmore.”

“It's interesting because when I was there, the family were always close.”

“There wasn't these kind of battles now that seem to have grown within the Royal Family. It was nothing like that when I was there, and it's quite strange to see how times have changed.”