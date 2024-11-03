Kim Kardashian makes bold fashion statement at 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Kim Kardashian recently made a bold fashion statement at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

As reported by MailOnline, apart from Kim, up to 70 celebrities such as Blake Lively, Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, attended the event.

For the star-studded ceremony which was held at Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the reality star donned a revealing white gown.

She accessorized her dress with an antique amethyst piece “once worn by the late royal Princess Diana at a 1987 charity event”.

Kim Kardashian was one of the many stars to attend the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala in LA

The 44-year-old star also wore a pearl choker that resembles another jewelry piece of Diana's, according to WWD.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was also seen adding an ivory coat to the ensemble, which she wore off-the-shoulder.

Her appearance comes a day after it was reported by that Kim is fuming at former husband, Kanye West.

The Vultures crooner plans to start a reality TV series similar to Kim’s popular TV show The Kardashians.

The insider went on to address that Kim fears her four kids, whom she shares with Kanye, will also prefer appearing on his show.