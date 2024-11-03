Adele admits being 'so genuinely sad' as Las Vegas residency nears end

Adele just revealed the fate of her Las Vegas residency.

The Rolling In The Deep singer began her delayed Weekends With Adele concert series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2022.

She has been extending the dates of her endeavor several times, however, Adele has now confirmed that she won’t be adding any more shows after her final performance later this month.

As she spoke on stage, during Friday’s performance, The Sun, in their Sunday newspaper’s Bizarre column reported that Adele announced, “This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other f**** shows.

“I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end,” the Set Fire To The Rain crooner exclaimed.

She continued, “It’s [the 100th and final show] the weekend before Thanksgiving, isn’t it? And that’s the last one. I don’t have any plans to be on stage indefinitely, really."

“They say that if you want things and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe and then it pays you back tenfold. I feel like that’s what’s happened with this show for me. My life is a thousand times better,” Adele further mentioned.

Emphasizing on the importance of her statement, she clarified, “My life, not my career, not my music. I’m talking about my actual life. And I really, truly think that this show has been my best friend throughout all of that.”

“And I’m so genuinely sad,” Adele admitted.

The award-winning singer’s statement comes after she made an official announcement of taking a lengthy break from music after her Las Vegas residency comes to an end.