Ariana Grande lights up ‘Wicked' premiere in glittering pink gown

Ariana Grande graced the yellow brick carpet for ‘Wicked’ premiere in Sydney

November 03, 2024

Ariana Grande made a glamorous yellow carpet entry at the world premiere of Wicked in Australia, on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

As reported by Just Jarred, the singer-actress arrived at State Theatre, in Sydney, alongside her film costars Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode and Ethan Slater.

For the star-studded premiere, the 31-year-old actress dazzled in a glittering pink ballgown.

Ariana, who portrays the bubbly and popular witch Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, accessorised her dress with a diamond butterfly necklace.

Earlier, talking about her character in the film, absolutely had to “earn” the right to play Glinda, which has been written by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman.

The pop star starrer is a Wizard of Oz prequel ⁠based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

The two-part movie will be first released on November 22, 2024 and its sequel, Wicked Part Two, is scheduled to hit the screens on November 21, 2025.  

