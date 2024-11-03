Card B fights back after Elon Musk's 'puppet' comment

Cardi B is not keeping quiet after Elon Musk's remarks.

The CEO of Tesla referred to Cardi as a "puppet" for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. However, the rapper has taken a stand against Elon, who criticised her endorsement.

He wrote on Twitter (Former X), "Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy."

The rapper responded to his comment, saying, "I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!"

"I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8 [the Housing Choice Voucher Program], I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that," she added.

Concluding with, "You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm."

For those unversed, Cardi B endorsed Kamala during a rally in Milwaukee on November 1, where she gave a speech drawing parallels between her journey and that of Kamala.