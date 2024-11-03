Michael Caine spills beans on his relationship with Tom Cruise

Michael Caine, a retired English actor who acted in more than 160 movies in his eight-decade-long career, recently shared that Tom Cruise asked him for career advice.

While giving an interview to The Sunday Times newspaper, the 91-year-old actor shared that the Mission Impossible star met him at an event that was heppeing for Caine’s film Educating Rita in 1983 and sought guidance.

Calling to mind the events that happened 40 years ago, Caine revealed, “I turned around and there was this young actor, very polite, asking questions about how not to be just a flash in the pan. That was Tom, probably around the time of Risky Business.”

“I can’t remember what I said, but it obviously didn’t do him any harm! There was something special about him. He had a great attitude, this sense of poise,” he added, speaking highly of Cruise.

The Interstellar actor further stated that Cruise is “really one of the last true stars in movies,” whom “people will go to see a film just because he’s in it.”

“Brad Pitt is a star, Morgan Freeman has some of that quality too. There are so few nowadays — not like John Wayne or Humphrey Bogart or Cary Grant,” he articulated his thoughts.

Moving forward, Caine also unveiled he was “very touched” when Cruise attended his 90th birthday party that his wife Shakira organised for him as a surprise.

It is pertinent to mention that the two-time Oscar-winning actor has sribbled a memoir titled Don’t Look Back, You’ll Trip Over, which will be out on November 7, 2024.