Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave Eras Tour show together: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left her Eras Tour concert at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium together.

Kelce watched the concert from a VIP tent after arriving towards the end of the show. He was then seen leaving with Taylor.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end dressed in an all black outfit and a cap.

Even though the Super Bowl winner joined the show late, the Lavender Haze hitmaker still dropped many Easter eggs that he was in the audience.

She alluded to his famous pose when he enters the Arrowhead Stadium at every home game by adding an archery pantomime in her rendition of So High School, which is widely known to be inspired by their love story.

The singer also donned a mismatched, red and gold Roberto Cavalli two-piece in Chiefs colors with a matching manicure for her 1989 set. She has worn the outfit once before, when her beau attended her Paris show.

The Chiefs star also got his “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” shout out.

Taylor Swift has previously talked about her and Travis Kelce relationship being so public. She told TIME: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”