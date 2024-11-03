Sarah Ferguson on journey of self-discovery after being ‘cut open’ for cancer treatment

Sarah Ferguson talked about her transformative journey overcoming binge eating addiction following her cancer diagnosis.



Fergie was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in January 2024, a year after her breast cancer diagnosis.

As per a report published by GB News, the former wife of Prince Andrew shared how cancer treatment helped her break free from self-doubt and addiction.

"My melanoma scars, the scars of my cancer, it took me being literally carved up to cut away the addictions of self-doubt and self-judgment that I have lived with since the age of 11,” she said.

"Don’t wait to be cut open in order to cut away the addiction,” the Duchess of York added. "My addiction was my addiction to food.”

"I ate to compensate for my feelings,” she continued. "It started at 11, my whole world was food, and my life was in the corner on the bottom right-hand side."

"When I got cancer I put my life back in the middle and food back in its rightful place, not intentionally. It just happened because I realised that I was eating instead of living."

"At 65, I’m now free of the shackles of unworthiness and self-doubt."