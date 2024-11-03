Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand faces uncertainty amid Prince Harry professional split

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, faces uncertainty amid her professional separation from Prince Harry, an expert has shared his doubts.



According to PR and branding expert, Matt Yanofsky, the Duchess of Sussex appears to be “panicking to try and make money.”

Despite a soft launch in March on social media, fans are still waiting for an official launch, with Yanofsky questioning whether Meghan's fan base can sustain the brand.

"I have been wrong before, but I would say as of right now it is difficult,” he said, as per GB News. "Maybe one of the products will be a hit, or maybe she will team up with the right manufacturer or right company.”

"But outside looking in right now, it looks like people who are panicking to try and make money back,” he added. "I'd be surprised if it succeeded, but all power to them. I hope it does.”

The expert continued: "It all comes down to this - is the base of fans for Meghan big enough to support this? Can it catch up with what it should be by the time the money runs out?

"Anything is possible, but as of right now, if I were an investor, I would be worried about how I would get my money out.

"They are pretending they have a brand. Maybe it becomes one through the back door, but right now it is ominous if you are trying to make money."