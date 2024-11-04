Prince William spills place that refreshes mum Diana reminders

Prince William admits he found immense comfort in Africa after the death of mother, Princess Diana.



The Prince of Wales, who is currently working to eradicate homelessness in the UK, admits in new documentary that he has found emotional dependency in the region during times of need.

William, 42, said: “Africa has always held a special place in my heart – as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and most recently as the founding inspiration behind Earthshot. It was in Namibia I realised innovative, positive solutions to environmental problems could drive ­transformative change.

In his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the Prince of Wales recalled his mother, late Princess Diana, taking him and Harry to the Passage, a homeless charity.

"My mother took me to the Passage, she took Harry and I both there,” William said in the beginning of the documentary.