Scott Borchetta recalls first meeting with Taylor Swift

Scott Borchetta pays tribute to Taylor Swift marking 20 years since meeting the pop star

November 04, 2024

Scott Borchetta, the Big Machine Label Group CEO, recalled his first meeting with Taylor Swift.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Scott revealed that he first met the pop star 20 years ago, saying it was a day that "changed both of our lives."

“It was 20 years ago today… a Beatles reference may not be too far off the mark,” he penned.

“Today marks the 20th anniversary of my first meeting with Taylor. A day that changed both of our lives,” the 62-year-old further wrote.

Alongside the message, Scott posted a snap of a teenage Taylor, now 34.

“This photo was taken two nights later at the Bluebird Cafe,” he continued the captioned. “You see the back of my head, bottom left, T, and then Andrea across the room.”

“Always proud of the art and the work she did while we were together… and just as proud of her now,” Scott concluded the post.

