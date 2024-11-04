Plans for Liam Payne's funeral come to the final stage

Liam Payne's journey approaches towards final goodbyes

Liam Payne, the former singer of One Direction, is likely to be buried next week.

According to the Sun UK, it will take a couple of days for Payne's body to reach the United Kingdom, and his final services will likely be held the coming week in St Paul's Cathedral in Wolverhampton.

However, the grieving family of the late singer has not released any statement regarding his funeral service yet.

For those unversed, the 31-year-old singer passed away after falling from his hotel room balcony that was on the third floor in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

As the investigation into the Perfect singer's death went deeper, the investigators found out that Payne had consumed drugs, and multiple substances were found in his body, including "pink crystal and cocaine."

Also, the hotel staff is being investigated over the suspicion of providing Payne the drugs even when the staff was strictly ordered not to give anything to him.

Moreover, following the news of Payne's demise, people from all walks of life started paying him tribute, and his badmates released a joint statement that read, "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam," it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Payne was in Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy to attend the concert of his friend and bandmate Niall Horan.