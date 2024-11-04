Jennifer Garner opens doors to Ben Affleck as Lopez divorce drama unfolds

Jennifer Garner opens doors to Ben Affleck as divorce drama unfolds

It appears that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are still on good terms with each other, as she has allowed him to “come and go as he pleases.”

According to OK! Magazine, a source said that Garner has given Affeleck her house keys, and they have been spending a lot of time together.

The source revealed, “[Affleck] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids.”

Referencing to his ongoing divorce with Jennifer Lopez, the source added by saying, “It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around.”

It was also shared that Garner has been a “huge support throughout his split” and “she’s a stabilizing influence.”

The source also told the outlet that “they’re the best of friends and there’s no awkwardness between them.”

For those unversed, Garner and Affleck started dating in August 2004 and cemented their relationship by tying the knot on June 29, 2005, in a private ceremony.

The couple is blessed with three kids together, namely Violet Anne Affleck, Fin Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck.

However, after 10 years of marriage, the couple intended to part ways in 2005, jointly submitted legal documents for joint legal and physical custody of their children in 2017, and eventually got divorced in October 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that even after their separation, Garner supported Affleck to get rid of his alcohol addiction.