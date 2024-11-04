 
Geo News

Jennifer Garner opens doors to Ben Affleck as Lopez divorce drama unfolds

Jennifer Garner shows surprising support to Ben Affleck after his recent split

By
News Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Jennifer Garner opens doors to Ben Affleck as divorce drama unfolds
Jennifer Garner opens doors to Ben Affleck as divorce drama unfolds

It appears that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are still on good terms with each other, as she has allowed him to “come and go as he pleases.”

According to OK! Magazine, a source said that Garner has given Affeleck her house keys, and they have been spending a lot of time together.

The source revealed, “[Affleck] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids.”

Referencing to his ongoing divorce with Jennifer Lopez, the source added by saying, “It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around.”

It was also shared that Garner has been a “huge support throughout his split” and “she’s a stabilizing influence.”

The source also told the outlet that “they’re the best of friends and there’s no awkwardness between them.”

For those unversed, Garner and Affleck started dating in August 2004 and cemented their relationship by tying the knot on June 29, 2005, in a private ceremony.

The couple is blessed with three kids together, namely Violet Anne Affleck, Fin Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck.

However, after 10 years of marriage, the couple intended to part ways in 2005, jointly submitted legal documents for joint legal and physical custody of their children in 2017, and eventually got divorced in October 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that even after their separation, Garner supported Affleck to get rid of his alcohol addiction.

Queen Camilla moves to tears as she makes huge emotional commitment
Queen Camilla moves to tears as she makes huge emotional commitment
Kim Kardashian honours Princess Diana with latest move
Kim Kardashian honours Princess Diana with latest move
Priscilla Presley slams people for calling her Elvis Presley's 'ex wife'
Priscilla Presley slams people for calling her Elvis Presley's 'ex wife'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news amid professional split video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news amid professional split
‘Narcissistic' Meghan Markle ridiculed for thinking she could ‘make it' with jam
‘Narcissistic' Meghan Markle ridiculed for thinking she could ‘make it' with jam
Selena Gomez claps back at body shamers: 'I'm just human' video
Selena Gomez claps back at body shamers: 'I'm just human'
Kylie Minogue looks back on '90s freedom
Kylie Minogue looks back on '90s freedom
Prince William decides to enjoy 'exciting few days' without Kate Middleton
Prince William decides to enjoy 'exciting few days' without Kate Middleton