Taylor Swift 'locked it down' with beau Travis Kelce during 'Eras Tour'

The pop icon Taylor Swift has reportedly dropped a hint of making her relationship official with the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift, who completed her three shows of the Eras Tour in the United States on Sunday, November 3, before heading to Canada, gave a clue of her and Kelce’s engagement during the second show.

While performing on Cowboy Like Me at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night, fans noticed that Swift's face beamed when she sang the line “I locked it down.”

“If you think Travis and Taylor aren't getting married...she just nailed it down. She literally said she locked it down. They are endgame. She also said she chose him,” a second wrote.

As soon as the 34-year-old singer teased her potential engagement, fans flooded social media with comments.

One fan commented, “That smirk on ‘I locked it down’ Girl show us the ring already.”

The third one said, “She said with her [different signs] we should all be scared- SMIRK.”

“This is her unsubtle way of telling us,” another scribbled.

Moreover, it was not the first time the news of the couple's potential engagement surfaced; Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce recently added fuel to the rumours when Pat McAfee informed him that he would attend his future sister-in-law’s content in Indianapolis.

Notably, Jason did not correct him regarding his relationship with Swift; rather, he threw at him a question, “You’re going?”

It is pertinent to mention that the multiple sources are reporting that Swift and Kelce have planned to get officially engaged after the conclusion of the Eras Tour and 20224 NFL season.