Meghan Markle’s lies about Royal family exposed by royal author

Meghan Markle’s claims that the members of the Royal family did not help or support her following her marriage to Prince Harry were wrong, a royal author has revealed.



According to Robert Hardman, the Palace offered assistance to the Duchess of Sussex after she become a part of the family but she "rejected help" due to trust issues, reported OK! Magazine.

The author and expert claimed that the Palace had a strategy to help Meghan's transition as the Royal family saw this as an opportunity to establish a precedent for future integrations.

Quoting a staffer who worked alongside Harry and Meghan, the author revealed that the Sussexes not only rejected the help but also claimed that they were offered no assistance.

"It was Clive [now Sir Clive Alderton, private secretary to King Charles] who said that if we could get this right for [Prince] Harry, we'd be creating a blueprint for future younger sons for generations,” the insider said.

They added, "We seconded people from Clarence House, very expert people, to help them, but the duchess wouldn't trust them."

"Those two were offered considerable resources and then later said that they had been offered no help. And that was completely wrong," the source alleged.